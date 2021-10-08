Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Trading Up 0%

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI)’s share price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.16 and last traded at $57.16. Approximately 1,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 12,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.67.

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Computer Services had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Computer Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Computer Services stock. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Computer Services were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Computer Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Computer Services, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to meet the business needs of financial institutions and corporate entities. It delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation.

