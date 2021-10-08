Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,585,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.40% of Comstock Resources worth $37,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 139.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,873 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 54.7% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,324 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $14,290,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 37.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,376,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 373,423 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 205.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 830,514 shares during the period. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.04.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

