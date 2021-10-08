Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Downgraded to Sell at UBS Group

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
CAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.
NYSE CAG opened at $34.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72.
In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.
