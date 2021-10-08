Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Downgraded to Sell at UBS Group

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE CAG opened at $34.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

