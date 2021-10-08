Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $41.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s previous close.

CAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 27.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 37.5% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

