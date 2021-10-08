Conceal Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $226,585.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 53.9% higher against the US dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $7.84 million and $226,585.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,702.02 or 0.99987787 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00064794 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.97 or 0.00349064 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.65 or 0.00582445 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.57 or 0.00235002 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004704 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002150 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004461 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,734,557 coins and its circulating supply is 11,670,100 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

