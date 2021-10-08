Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Down to $21.56

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.56, but opened at $20.80. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 325 shares changing hands.
Separately, CICC Research began coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60.
Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
