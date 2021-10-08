Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $18,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 513,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,148,000 after acquiring an additional 42,573 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 568.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 67.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 54.5% in the second quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 76,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after acquiring an additional 27,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.3% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $216.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.63.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

