Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,927.68

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1,927.68 and traded as high as C$2,126.27. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,117.43, with a volume of 23,952 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSU. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,100.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2,128.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2,119.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$1,927.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of C$44.87 billion and a PE ratio of 101.85.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$18.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$14.44 by C$4.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 65.8399988 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $1.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

