ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Stock Price Down 0.3%

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 189.80 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 190.60 ($2.49). Approximately 91,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 300,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.20 ($2.50).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 193.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 195.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,292.36. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.64.

Get ContourGlobal alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $3.17. ContourGlobal’s dividend payout ratio is -7.64%.

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for ContourGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContourGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.