Contrasting Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Golden Entertainment and Gambling.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Entertainment 0 0 4 0 3.00 Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.55%. Gambling.com Group has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.55%. Given Gambling.com Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than Golden Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Golden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.1% of Golden Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Entertainment and Gambling.com Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Entertainment $694.16 million 2.14 -$136.61 million ($3.71) -13.87 Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 11.09 $15.15 million N/A N/A

Gambling.com Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golden Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Entertainment and Gambling.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Entertainment 9.35% 39.37% 4.80% Gambling.com Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Golden Entertainment beats Gambling.com Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons. The Casino segment focuses on owning and managing resort casinos. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

