Converge Technology Solutions Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Desjardins lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Desjardins also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$345.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.95 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.54.

CTS stock opened at C$9.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 212.73. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$2.08 and a twelve month high of C$13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

