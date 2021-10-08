Converge Technology Solutions Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Desjardins lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Desjardins also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.
Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$345.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.95 million.
CTS stock opened at C$9.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 212.73. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$2.08 and a twelve month high of C$13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15.
About Converge Technology Solutions
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
