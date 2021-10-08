Cook Protocol Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $723,800.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00061384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00144794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00090943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,901.69 or 0.99979416 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.71 or 0.06396834 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,698,378 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

