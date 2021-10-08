Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.11

Shares of Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.11 and traded as low as C$17.72. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at C$17.72, with a volume of 10,859 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$504.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Corby Spirit and Wine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.50%.

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

