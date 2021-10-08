Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Corcept Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $91.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.83 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CORT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $487,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,221. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,071,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,565,000 after acquiring an additional 124,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,281,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,201,000 after acquiring an additional 58,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,429,000 after acquiring an additional 179,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,809,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after acquiring an additional 38,105 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after acquiring an additional 110,383 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 23,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,181. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

