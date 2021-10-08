Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.17 and last traded at $29.94. 6,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 609,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 14.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 318.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 472,415 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 10.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 51.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 177,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

