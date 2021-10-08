Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Shares Up 0.2%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 1,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 26,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON)

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is based in PALO ALTO, Calif.

