Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.93

Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.93 and traded as high as $27.37. Cornerstone Community Bancorp shares last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 280 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93.

Cornerstone Community Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRSB)

Cornerstone Community Bancorp engages in the business of providing commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings account, certificate of deposit, and business, personal, and home loans. The company is headquartered in Red Bluff, CA.

