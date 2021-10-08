Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,379 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $34,166,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,444,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,003,000 after acquiring an additional 674,902 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:OFC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $30.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

