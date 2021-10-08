Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 888,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,297 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.79% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $24,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after acquiring an additional 674,902 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after buying an additional 1,444,379 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,831,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,258,000 after buying an additional 63,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,813,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,753,000 after buying an additional 148,552 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,772,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after buying an additional 610,085 shares during the period.

OFC stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

