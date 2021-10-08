Corsair Partnering (NYSE:CORS.U) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Corsair Partnering Corp. (NYSE:CORS.U) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.96. 701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.