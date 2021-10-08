Cortex (CTXC) Market Capitalization Tops $38.94 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cortex has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $38.94 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 184,500,354 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

