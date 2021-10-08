COTI (COTI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $183.66 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. COTI has a total market capitalization of $455.24 million and approximately $183.66 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COTI has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00061405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00092844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.05 or 0.00138250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,930.18 or 0.99852097 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,682.38 or 0.06693828 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official website is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

