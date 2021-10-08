Covalent Market Cap Hits $61.46 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Covalent has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Covalent coin can now be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002268 BTC on major exchanges. Covalent has a market cap of $61.46 million and $25.20 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00062131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00144016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00092615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,522.92 or 0.99927241 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.60 or 0.06509225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

