Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) rose 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.02 and last traded at $19.90. Approximately 19,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 718,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

CVET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 1,498 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $39,637.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,538.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,710 shares in the company, valued at $710,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,694 shares of company stock worth $635,247 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Covetrus by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,622,000 after purchasing an additional 982,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Covetrus by 19.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,909,000 after purchasing an additional 738,040 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Covetrus by 478.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 433,253 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Covetrus by 141.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 542,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 318,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Covetrus by 14.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,588,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,594,000 after purchasing an additional 198,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

