Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 275.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Crane worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Crane by 3.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Crane by 2.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 46,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CR opened at $96.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.16 and its 200-day moving average is $94.88. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $49.05 and a 52-week high of $104.74.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 4,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $451,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

