Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BHOOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHOOY traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.24. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $102.85. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.21.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

