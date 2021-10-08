Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 108,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,319,517 shares.The stock last traded at $5.14 and had previously closed at $5.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.97.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $769.55 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

