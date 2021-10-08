Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective upped by Tudor Pickering to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s previous close.

CPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, September 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.69.

Shares of TSE CPG traded up C$0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.43. 4,623,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,854. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.48 and a 12-month high of C$6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 1.66.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$945.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

