Critical Comparison: Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) versus D8 (NYSE:DEH)

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) and D8 (NYSE:DEH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.3% of Establishment Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of D8 shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Establishment Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Establishment Labs and D8, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs 0 1 3 0 2.75 D8 0 0 0 0 N/A

Establishment Labs presently has a consensus target price of $84.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.13%. Given Establishment Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Establishment Labs is more favorable than D8.

Profitability

This table compares Establishment Labs and D8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs -19.78% -29.92% -14.40% D8 N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Establishment Labs and D8’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs $84.68 million 20.22 -$38.12 million ($1.55) -46.54 D8 N/A N/A -$9.46 million N/A N/A

D8 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Establishment Labs.

Summary

D8 beats Establishment Labs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft. The company was founded by Juan Jose Chacon-Quiros in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

About D8

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

