Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shares dropped 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $130.84 and last traded at $131.69. Approximately 21,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,344,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.54.

CROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956 in the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Crocs by 1,586.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,407,000 after buying an additional 285,854 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,613,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crocs by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

