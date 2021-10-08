CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Sells $20,250.00 in Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $20,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Kent Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 520 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $7,020.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Michael Kent Robinson sold 980 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $13,230.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $20,580.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. 36,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,144. The stock has a market cap of $692.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.31. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 20.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.