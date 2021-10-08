Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as high as C$0.30. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 8,500 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.87 million and a PE ratio of 4.23.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.65 million for the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 100,907 acres located in the northern portion of the NeuquÃ©n Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

