Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.82

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.82 and traded as high as $12.20. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 515 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cryo-Cell International from a “d-” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $103.03 million, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a negative return on equity of 348.19% and a net margin of 12.89%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,255 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.57% of Cryo-Cell International worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation service and to advance regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage; and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.