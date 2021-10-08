Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) traded down 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.17 and last traded at $64.23. 2,887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 418,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,360.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $701,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,574 shares of company stock valued at $25,141,761 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,005,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $312,369,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $176,867,000 after purchasing an additional 493,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cryoport by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,292,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $144,631,000 after acquiring an additional 25,885 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 194.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,416,000 after buying an additional 1,312,860 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 0.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $71,635,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

