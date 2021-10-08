CryptEx Trading Up 11.9% This Week (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $19,600.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptEx has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for about $17.86 or 0.00033172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53,889.54 or 1.00101757 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00065111 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00051651 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004926 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.81 or 0.00543899 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004746 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

