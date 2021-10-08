Crypto Sports 1-Day Volume Tops $630.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $394,653.25 and $630.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 85.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

