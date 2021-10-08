CryptoFranc (XCHF) Hits 1-Day Volume of $13,839.00

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00002023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $13,839.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00048630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00230776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00101991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

About CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

