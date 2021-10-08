Cryptopay (CPAY) Market Capitalization Tops $7.03 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. Cryptopay has a market cap of $7.03 million and $1,150.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00048630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00230776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00101991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

CPAY is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,391,676 coins. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

