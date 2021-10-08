CryptoSoul One Day Volume Reaches $1,023.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $579,659.36 and approximately $1,023.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00112324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.61 or 0.00477466 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00037444 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00012086 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001795 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

