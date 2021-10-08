CryptoVerificationCoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $41.00 (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded down 53.8% against the US dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market cap of $82,132.00 and $41.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 71.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00042237 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001214 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

