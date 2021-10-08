CSFB Reiterates C$45.00 Price Target for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) received a C$45.00 target price from stock analysts at CSFB in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s previous close.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.17.

Shares of IMO stock traded up C$0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$42.55. The company had a trading volume of 443,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,378. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$35.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$29.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.72. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$15.91 and a 1-year high of C$42.99.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 4.7499996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

