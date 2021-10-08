CSFB Reiterates C$45.00 Price Target for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) received a C$45.00 target price from stock analysts at CSFB in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s previous close.
IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.17.
Shares of IMO stock traded up C$0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$42.55. The company had a trading volume of 443,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,378. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$35.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$29.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.72. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$15.91 and a 1-year high of C$42.99.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
