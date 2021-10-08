CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.51.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,192,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $982,781,000 after purchasing an additional 890,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

