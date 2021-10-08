CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.51.
CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.
In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CSX stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.
About CSX
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
