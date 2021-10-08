CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Boosted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 254.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,109 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CSX by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,121,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CSX by 250.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,988,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CSX by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,407,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $622,587,000 after buying an additional 13,137,530 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

