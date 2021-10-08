CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of CTS worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,944,000 after purchasing an additional 272,891 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in CTS by 53.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 559,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,392,000 after acquiring an additional 194,749 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CTS by 269.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 142,291 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CTS by 268.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 123,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 89,649 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

CTS opened at $31.79 on Friday. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.