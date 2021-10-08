CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 787,658 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 10.31% of CubeSmart worth $963,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,088,000 after buying an additional 716,920 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 53.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,042,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,261,000 after purchasing an additional 712,812 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,879,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,071,000 after purchasing an additional 463,208 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 33.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,627,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,571,000 after acquiring an additional 403,927 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.

Shares of CUBE opened at $49.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

