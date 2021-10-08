CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 22,196 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 415,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,255,000 after acquiring an additional 62,884 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,888,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,433,000 after acquiring an additional 200,388 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 338,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.70.

CUBE stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.36.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

