Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) 24-Hour Volume Hits $180.00

Cubiex Power (CURRENCY:CBIX-P) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Cubiex Power has a market cap of $119,362.36 and $180.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cubiex Power has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Cubiex Power coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00061405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00092844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.05 or 0.00138250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,930.18 or 0.99852097 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,682.38 or 0.06693828 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cubiex Power Profile

Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports

Cubiex Power Coin Trading

