Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $19,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

CFR opened at $121.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 80.43%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

