Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) PT Lowered to $19.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.75 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 64.95% from the company’s previous close.

CURLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Curaleaf to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curaleaf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $18.38.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

