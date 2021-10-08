Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBT)’s stock price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 1,810,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,680,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.11.

About Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT)

Curative Biotechnology, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the healthcare market. Its products include MedFlash, electronic Personal Health Manager, Medical Alert, personal emergency response services, product and medical transcription, disease management, revenue cycle management, and medical consulting-billing.

